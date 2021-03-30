Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar finally began shooting for his upcoming movie Ram Setu on Tuesday. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of his character. He plays the role of an archaeologist in the film which is scheduled to be shot in Ayodhya, at Ram Mandir which is still under construction. Also Read - Akshay Kumar To Visit Ayodhya As He Kick-Starts Ram Setu Shoot This Week, Says 'It Is a Bridge Between Generations'

Earlier this month, Akshay went to Ayodhya with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha to give a Mahurat shot for the film which is being directed by Abhishek Sharma while Chanakya director Chandraprakash Dwivedi joins the team as the creative producer. Also Read - Rajinikanth vs Akshay Kumar: Annaatthe To Clash With Ram Setu at Box Office THIS Diwali

As he shared a glimpse of his role on Instagram, Akshay also invited feedback on his long-hairdo and spectacle look from the film. “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻” he wrote in the post on Instagram. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Urges All to Contribute to Ram Mandir-Construction Months After Announcing His Film 'Ram Setu'

Fans showered the actor with a lot of love on the post by sharing heart emojis and expressing their excitement as the film goes on the floors today.

When Akshay Kumar met Yogi Adityanath for Ram-Setu:

In December last year, the actor met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai and reportedly discussed his film. It’s believed that Akshay, in fact, took permission for shooting the film in Ram Temple from Yogi in that meeting.

All About Ram-Setu: Story and Shooting Details:

As reported by Mumbai Mirror last year, Ram Setu is a film that’s being made to explore the myths and realities associated with the ‘ram setu’ (the bridge) that joins India and Sri Lanka as per the legends. Akshay who plays the role of an archaeologist in the film sets on a journey of discovering new stories and old legends about the construction of the bridge that is believed to have got its origin from the Hindu text Ramayana.

The film is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.