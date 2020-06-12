Actor Akshay Kumar has teamed up with the Nashik City Police to inaugurate a centralised online health system. This will help the police force to mentor the health and fitness of its personnel in the trying times of COVID-19. The system is easy to operate and doesn’t require a lot of meddling. It provides a wholesome health-related data to each police personnel on its dashboard itself. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Beats Jennifer Lopez And Rihanna to be on Forbes List of World's 100 Highest Paid Celebrities

Akshay has been working diligently with various authorities to help people fight the coronavirus. He also donated health-bands/ watches to the police personnel in Nashik and donated big amounts to the Mumbai police after an on-duty constable passed away due to the virus. In his latest statement, the actor talked about his association with this new healthcare system and mentioned he will do whatever it needs to be done to protect our police personnel who are deployed day and night for the safety of the common men.

The actor said, "The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety during these unprecedented times."

Akshay added that now that the lockdown has been eased and the threat of the virus continues to linger over our heads, we need to be careful more than ever. He said, “As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently.”

The Nashik Police Commissioner, Vishwas Nangare Patil, also talked about the system that Akshay inaugurated. He revealed that it monitors and captures essential body features like temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure, thereby making the suspicion of the COVID-19 cases easier than before. With the help of this system, the police personnel can identify the cases and isolate them from the rest of the force.