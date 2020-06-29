Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to have his first film releasing directly on an OTT platform. The actor’s much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb has now found its way to Disney+Hotstar along with six other films that are going to be streamed online. In the online press conference that happened on Monday, Akshay talked about working in Laxmmi Bomb and playing the role of a transgender person for the first time in his career. The actor mentioned that it was a learning experience because he got to know more about gender equality through a character that he could have never imagined himself playing on-screen. Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal Objects to Not Being Invited to Represent His Film Khuda Hafeez in The 'Big' Disney+Hotstar Announcement

Akshay said that working in Laxmmi Bomb was also a challenge because he had to portray a character with all sensitivity while also taking care of the fact that he was not offending any community. The actor said, “This was the most mentally intense character in 30 years of my career. It was tough and an experience I never had before. The credit goes to my director, Raghava Lawrence. He introduced me to a version of me that I never knew existed before. This is unlike any other character I have done before. I had to take care that I was performing this in the most honest way without offending any community.” Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India And More: 7 Hindi Films to Stream on Disney+Hotstar

The actor added that this was the first film where he decided to take as many retakes as possible for a scene because he wanted to maximise his potential. Akshay was quoted saying, “This was for the first time I took so many takes and retakes willingly. I wanted every shot to reach its maximum potential. Even after doing nearly 150 films so far, I was genuinely very excited to be on the sets every single day… pushing my boundaries and learning more about myself.

This film has made my understanding of gender equality better. Be anything you want, just don’t be ignorant. Kindness is the key to universal peace today and will always be.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Statements on Gender Equality And Male-Dominated Careers Are Important

Laxmmi Bomb also features Kiara Advani in an important role. It’s directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan.