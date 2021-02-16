Actor Akshay Kumar wrote a heartbreaking post for his late Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar, who was found dead at his Mumbai home on Monday. Police said that the actor was in his 30s and died by hanging himself in his bedroom at his Goregaon flat. Sharing the picture of Nahar from the film Kesari, Akshay described him as a ‘smiling young man passionate for food’ and added that the ‘Life is unpredictable’. Also Read - Police Report Says Actor Sandeep Nahar Died By Hanging, Body Found In Bedroom

He tweeted, “Heartbreaking to know about Sandeep Nahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul.” Also Read - 'Shame on You': Outrage on Twitter After Rihanna Poses Topless Wearing Lord Ganesha Necklace



Sandeep Nahar played the role of Sep Buta Singh in Kesari, which also starred Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar and Ashwath Bhatt, among many others. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film revolved around the battle of Saragarhi.

The police official told PTI, “Nahar was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom by his wife and her friends. They brought him down and rushed him to SVR hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.” On the basis of primary information, Goregaon police have registered a case of accidental death and awaiting postmortem report.

A few hours before his death, he posted a video on Facebook blaming his wife of blackmailing. He said in the video that was ‘frustrated’ with constant fights with his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law.He also said in his video, “I would have died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn’t. I now have nowhere to go. I don’t know what awaits me after I take this step, but I have been through hell in this life. I have only one request after I am gone, please don’t say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated.”

He has worked in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Zee5’s Kehno Ko Humsafar Hai and Shukranu.

