Actor Akshay Kumar says that he understands why critics don’t like his films. The actor’s latest offering – Laxmii, hasn’t received good reviews from the critics. Featuring Akshay in the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a trans person, the film meant to deal with the issues of the LGBTQ community in India. However, it failed to do any service to the trans community and that’s what irked the most critics. Also Read - Sharad Kelkar on Playing Laxmii: I Used To Sit With Transgenders To Understand The Pain They Have Gone Through

Akshay seems unfazed by all this. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, the actor said that his film has got the biggest opening of his career, and what matters to him is his attempt at bringing something extra to the table. The actor was quoted as saying, “I feel great. I know a lot of critics don’t like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience. I am told it’s the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan (2018) or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) or Mission Mangal (2019), the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference.” Also Read - Laxmii Movie Review: Less Entertainment, More Stereotyping; Trans Community Deserves Better

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar VIP (@disneyplushotstarvip)

Laxmii, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is the remake of the Tamil hit Kanchana in which the director himself played the lead role. Earlier, talking about playing the trans character in the film, Akshay had said that he found it extremely exhaustive and the most mentally intensive role of his career.

Laxmii hit Disney+Hotstar as the big Diwali release this year and as reported by the OTT platform, it broke all records within hours of its release. The official Twitter handle of the streaming platform made a post claiming “#Laxmii breaks all records to become the biggest opening movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! Thank you for all the love. Subscribe now to watch the entertainment blockbuster of the year.” (sic)

Apart from Akshay, the film also featured Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Sharma among others.

What do you think of Akshay’s reactions to the Laxmii reviews?