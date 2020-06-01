Actor Akshay Kumar has refuted reports claiming that he has booked a chartered flight for his sister and her two children amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor called the news ‘fake from start to end’ and said that his sister has only one child and she never travelled anywhere. He also warned that he will take legal action against those publishing fake news about him. Also Read - Wajid Khan Demise: From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Fraternity Mourn Death of Music Composer

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!"

This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports! https://t.co/iViBGW5cmE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2020



He even shared the link to a news report that was published by a news portal which claimed that the actor recently booked a 186-sear charter flight for his sister to travel from Delhi to Mumbai. It also claimed that the particular flight included Akshay’s sister, her two kids and their domestic help along with four crew members, two pilots and one additional crew member.

It seems, several fake reports surrounding Akshay Kumar are doing the rounds. Only Saturday, the actor took to social media to warn netizens against a fake reports that casting going on for the sequel to his song Filhall which was released in November last year.

With inputs from IANS!