Prithviraj Teaser Reaction: When the trailer for Prithiviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, was released on November 15th, netizens reacted strongly to it and a section of the Twitter users even mocked the filmmakers. Several Twitter users expressed their discontent with the film’s age gap among stars – Akshay and Manushi. This isn’t the first time Bollywood has been chastised because of its age gap. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Aamir Khan, all in their late 50s, have been placed with younger female leads in their recent past, and Akshay-Manushi just added to the same list. Hindi cinema has been criticized for a variety of issues, including colourism, sexism, and racism, to name a few. Despite the fact that Bollywood is growing, issues like these continue to trigger a mass outrage on social media.Also Read - 'Yuhin, Aaj Maa Yaad Aa Rahi Hai'! Akshay Kumar Misses His Mother Amid Hectic Shoot Schedule

While the teaser of Prithviraj got widely appreciated by the fans of Akshay, the movie-goers couldn't resist noticing the fine age gap between Akshay and Manushi. The superstar is 54-years-old, the debutant who has stepped into Bollywood after being crowned Miss World 2017, is 24 – 30 years younger than her male counterpart in the movie. Earlier, when Disha Patani (29) was made to romance a 55-year-old Salman in 'slow motion,' the internet discussed how young female actors continue to be typecast in romantic roles opposite male actors almost 30-35 years elder to them. Check out these tweets:

Akshay does not deserve this role. He is 54 year old while Manushi is 24 year old. His accent shows he didn’t prepare well for the role & neither he looks grandeur. They should have taken someone young, tall & talented like Sushant S. Rajput to play the legendary Rajput King. — Dipiya Dilawari (@Dipdil) November 15, 2021

Manushi Chhilar is looking like Akshay Kumar’s grand daughter! — Bruhan Nadda🇮🇳🚩 (@AadhySanatani) November 15, 2021

@akshaykumar Baap-Beti @ManushiChhillar lag rahe dono😐 ek 54 yra aur 24yrs ?? — Dr. Basanti (@aum_ras) November 15, 2021

Prithviraj Chauhan died at the age of 43, and the actor portraying him is, well, 54. Sadly Bollywood has no actor below 50. However, Ms. Chillar, the actress portraying, Sanyogita is 24. Bollywood’s another misfortune, no actress around 50, so the kid had to do it. #Ageism rocks — Rohit Omar (@srirom) November 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar has heaped praises on his co-actor Manushi Chhillar. He is excited to see how the “effortless” debutante makes a mark in the Hindi film industry. Akshay said: “Manushi is undoubtedly a talent to watch out for. Despite Prithviraj being her first film, she was so effortless, so inquisitive and so dedicated that she won the entire team’s heart.” Manushi plays the role of his princess Sanyogita in the film.

He added, “Our director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi has found the perfect Sanyogita because Manushi through her grace and her life values instilled by her parents, embodies the spirit of Indian women who are beautiful inside out. I’m really excited to see how Manushi makes a mark in our Hindi film industry and I expect them to welcome her with open arms. I’m really proud to be introducing her as Princess Sanyogita.”

Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Prithviraj’ is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022.