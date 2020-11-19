Actor Akshay Kumar served a defamation notice to a YouTuber who named him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor filed a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui who was earlier arrested by the police for spreading fake news and dragging the name of Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray in the case. Also Read - Mumbai Police Summons Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Chandel For Third Time on November 23, 24

As reported by Mid-Day, Siddiqui alleged in his YouTube videos that Akshay helped accused Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada and also had secret talks with Uddhav and Aaditya about SSR's death. The YouTuber also said that the actor was unhappy with Sushant bagging MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The daily reported that Siddiqui had earned over Rs 15 lakh in four months for his content on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The 25-year-old is a civil engineer from Bihar and owns a YouTube channel titled FF News.

After one advocate Dharmendra Mishra of the Shiv Sena’s legal cell filed a case against the YouTuber, the police came into action and found out that he used the SSR death case to increase his followers and earn more money while spreading fake news. His YouTube channel grew immensely in the last few months from 1 lakh to over 3.70 lakh subscribers.

Siddiqui’s earnings were mere Rs 296 in the month of May and in September, he earned a whopping Rs 6,50,898 with his videos. The court granted him anticipatory bail and asked him to cooperate with the police in the investigation.