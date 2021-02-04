Wednesday looked like that rare day when many Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities sang the same tune and tried to contribute their bit to save the country ‘against propaganda’. Right from Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar – stars flooded the internet with similar-looking posts where they asked the countrymen to not fall for any ‘propaganda’ that has the potential of dividing India over the ongoing farmers’ protest. While Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were playing their own game on Twitter, several Twitterati pointed out one interesting thing – how the tweets made by Akshay and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal were copied word-to-word. Who copied who is a discussion for another day! Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Support Centre After Rihanna's Tweet Over Farmers' Protest

Saina’s tweet was made around 11:00 am and it read, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. Folded hands#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”, and Akshay’s tweet was made around 6 am on the morning of Wednesday. Check out both the tweets: Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Has a New Crush on Rihanna, Releases Song 'RiRi' For Her, Here's What it Means

While it’s interesting to realise how both the tweets are similar, it’s also quite striking to observe how almost the entire Bollywood, that though stay mum on all the raging issues, stood up and started speaking of unity on Wednesday, a night after international pop icon Rihanna broke the internet by showing solidarity with the Indian farmers over the protest.

Several celebs from Bollywood condemned the way their fellow industry people reacted to the whole issue and launched similar-looking posts on Twitter. Many of them alleged that all these tweets were either paid or were made under pressure or influence. Actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted to say, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others,” and Swara mocked those who were constantly asking Bollywood to speak up and take a stand for the farmers. “और बोलो ‘Speak Up Bollywood.. Speak up Celebrities’, ” wrote Swara.

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

और बोलो ‘Speak Up Bollywood.. Speak up Celebrities’

🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2021

Do you think any government should take the opinions or political inclinations of celebrities whether global or local – so seriously? Do you think that a mere tweet made by a singer has the potential of ‘breaking’ the unity and sovereignty of our country? Let us know your thoughts!