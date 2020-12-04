Actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan shared a new still from their upcoming movie Atrangi Re which is directed by Aanand L Rai. The stars took to Instagram to post a new picture from the film in which they are seen dressed as their respective characters. Atrangi Re is a love story that also features South star Dhanush in an important role. Also Read - Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan's Look Will Remind You of Her Role in Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath

While sharing the beautiful still on social media on Friday morning, Akshay expressed his joy to be back on a movie set after the pandemic, while Sara wrote how grateful she was to be working with Akshay in a film. The caption on Sara’s post read, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! 🌈💛💚🤗🙌 @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!” (sic) Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies Shooting Schedule Post COVID-19: Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re And Bachchan Pandey in Order

Atrangi Re is scheduled to shoot across the country and it’s based on a North-South love angle. It went on floors in Varanasi in March but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

The second schedule of Atrangi Re began in October with the Simmba actor and Dhanush resuming the shoot.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar shared a picture with Khan from the film’s set, announcing the start of its latest schedule. “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes,” the 53-year-old actor wrote.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa, will feature Kumar in a ‘special role’. Atrangi Re is written by the director's long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films.

— With inputs from PTI