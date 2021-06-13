Mumbai: Akshay Kumar clocked 25 years of his film Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi in a most hilarious way and netizens are loving it. Taking to Instagram, he shared a meme, which was with a reference to the plot of the film – where Akshay defeats the renowned WWE wrestler Undertaker. The meme read, “Raise your hand if you have defeated the undertaker” which also has a picture of Akshay Kumar raising his hand as he has defeated the Undertaker (of course, not the real one) in the film, which was the fourth installment in the Khiladi series. Also Read - Prithviraj Starring Akshay Kumar Faces Backlash From Karni Sena, Warns 'Change Title Or Face Consequences'

In the caption, Akshay clarified that Brian Lee played the role of The Undertaker in the film which also starred Rekha and Raveena Tandon. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Admits He Needed Akshay Kumar To Compete With SRK, Aamir And Salman Back in 90s

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Also Read - Akshay Kumar Reacts To Independence Release of Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom: 'Purely Speculative'

He wrote, “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.”

Commenting on the same, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, ‘wow’. Varun Dhawan commented, ‘Last man standing’ and Karan Kundra said, ‘Epic’.

On the work front, Akshay recently shot Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He also has Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey in his pipeline. He is also set to star in Prithviraj, which is a biopic on Prithviraj Chauhan. He has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. Last year, he also announced Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He was last seen in horror-comedy Laxmii.