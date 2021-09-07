Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has shared an update on his mother’s health on Tuesday evening after he returned from the UK because of his mother’s deteriorating health condition. Akshay’s mother is hospitalised and is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani hospital. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that it is a ‘very tough’ time for his family and him. His tweet read, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help. (sic)”Also Read - Case Filed Against Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet And Other 36 Celebs For Revealing Name of Victim in Disha Rape Case

Read Tweet Here:

Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2021



On Monday, a source told HT, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision. Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Mother Is Critical and Is In ICU, Actor Returns From UK

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. His latest theatrical release was Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Vaani Kapoor Body-Shamed For 'Comedy', Told 'Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo'