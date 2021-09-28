Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar at Box Office: With the theatres in Mumbai opening next month, all the Bollywood biggies are lined up for release back-to-back. One of the most anticipated films of the year – Sooryavanshi is hitting the screens this Diwali and speculations are rife that it is going to face a big Box Office clash with Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film To Have Diwali Release

Antim is an action film starring Ayush Sharma with Salman. The film is slated to release in November but the date is yet to be out. Speaking on the reports of the clash, director Mahesh Manjrekar said that they are not certain about Antim’s release date yet but avoiding a clash at the Box Office is now a big challenge for everyone since so many films are releasing together. Also Read - Antim First Poster: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Impress Everyone With Their Fierce Look, Fans Say 'Kadakkk'

Manjrekar added that a clash shouldn’t be feared because there have been many instances in the past when both the films clashing at the Box Office have worked well. He spoke to ETimes and said, “Antim is releasing in November but we are yet to decide on the date. But, a clash of films is unavoidable now, since there is a backlog of two years. A lot is at stake and there have been examples in the past where films have clashed on the same release date and yet both have done well.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Talks About Sooryavanshi's Release Date: 'Sirf Do Hi Insaan Jaante Hai'

The director also went on to break his silence on the rumours of Salman making a special appearance in Antim. Manjrekar said that as opposed to the reports, Salman has got a full-fledged role in the film and it’s a treat for all his fans. “It’s not a special appearance but a full-fledged role and he is going to surprise the audience with his performance and so will Ayush,” he said.

Your thoughts on Antim vs Sooryavanshi at Box Office this Diwali?