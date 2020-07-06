Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom will go on the floors from next month, August. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first Bollywood film to begin the shooting at the international location. The shoot will begin in the United Kingdom next month. Announcing the news, Akshay took to social media and tweeted, “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month. #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent.” (sic) Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Air Trip to Nashik Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Creates Controversy, Probe Ordered by Maharashtra Minister

He also shared a picture with the entire cast and crew of the film. In the picture, all can be seen twinning in black. The photo consists of Akshay and Vaani, Lara Dutta, Huma Quereshi, producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit. The spy thriller is eyeing for April 2, 2021 release.

Bell Bottom is the remake of popular Kannada film by the same name and received a good response at the box office. The film is inspired by true events set in the 1980s. The story is set is based on one of India’s forgotten heroes. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

As per the reports, the producer loved the film so much that he immediately bought the remake rights. Akshay announced the film in November last year and revealed that the film will release on January 22 but due to the COVID-19 situation, the film was postponed.