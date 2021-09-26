Actor Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey finally have release dates now. While Ram Setu is set for the Diwali release 2022, Bachchan Pandey will hit the theatres next year on March 4. Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst tweeted, “AKSHAY KUMAR CONFIRMS DIWALI 2022 FOR ‘RAM SETU’ #RamSetu #AkshayKumar #JacquelineFernandez #NushrrattBharuccha #Diwali 2022. (sic).”Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj To Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, When YRF's Upcoming Movies Will Be Released? Check Here

While Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house announced that Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey will be released on March 4, 2022. He also announced Ranveer Singh’s 83, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap. He captioned it, “The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Coming to you with 4 films (sic).” Also Read - Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn To Go On Adventurous Ride With The Host | Deets Inside

Talking about Ram Setu, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Lyca Productions, and Vikram Malhotra. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ram Setu is being made to explore the myths and realities associated with the ‘ram setu’ (the bridge) that joins India and Sri Lanka as per the legends.

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. While Kriti plays the role of a journalist who aspires to be a filmmaker, Akshay plays the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor.

Apart from Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, Akshay has also announced the release of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo roles.