It’s been a few days since the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb released the film’s trailer online. However, the love and wishes for the actor are not slowing down on social media. Akshay’s friend and fellow actor Aamir Khan took to Twitter to shower some love on Laxmmi Bomb and praise his acting skills. In a tweet made on late Thursday, Aamir wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.” (sic). Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha With Aamir Khan in Delhi, Shares Pic

Akshay acknowledged the tweet and mentioned how it was good to see a ‘man supporting another man’ on social media. He wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.” (sic) Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Says 'Will be Out of This Cancer Soon' in New Video as he Flaunts Latest Haircut For KGF: Chapter 2

Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb received mixed responses with its trailer that hit online last week. While some thought that the actor’s performance was hilarious and impressive, some thought that the makers couldn’t maintain gender sensitivity while showing a transgender character in the lead.

It’s rare to see Bollywood men lending each other a supportive hand like how Aamir just did for Akshay. The industry seems to be dealing with unpredictable times and supporting each other’s hardwork becomes the need of the hour in such times. Aamir and Akshay setting the right example there… you agree?