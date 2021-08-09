Sooryavanshi Release Date: Actor Akshay Kumar and his team have made the fans wait longer for his movie Sooryavanshi. The film, which was expected to release last year, hasn’t been able to see the light of the day ever since the theatres got shut down due to the coronavirus scare all over the world. While a lot has been discussed and debated about its possible date this year, Akshay still doesn’t seem to have any release date for the film. In his latest interview with a daily, he once again talked about being helpless when it comes to giving Sooryavanshi to the audience.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares How he Still Tries to Impress Twinkle Khanna, Watch BTS Video From Bell Bottom Set

Speaking to ETimes, Akshay said that only God and the director of the film, Rohit Shetty, know about Sooryavanshi's release date. He said, "Sooryavanshi ke baare me sirf do hi insaan jaante hai – ek Bhagwan aur dusra Rohit Shetty (laughs) (Only two people are aware of Sooryavanshi's release — God and Rohit Shetty)". He added that Sooryavanshi is going to stay relevant and fresh as a story whenever it releases.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I never believe content will become old or something like that where my film is concerned. We had a promo out. There have been films that were shot and ready for three years and are all waiting."

Akshay is currently busy promoting his film Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor. The film is hitting the theatres on August 19, as the first film after the pandemic. It also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in important roles, while Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the Rohit Shetty-directorial!