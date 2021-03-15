Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna, is all set to resume work with the shoot of Ram Setu. After wrapping up Bachchan Pandey, the Khiladi of Bollywood will fly to Ayodhya on March 18 along with director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi to shoot for the muharat shot of the film from Lord Ram’s Janmabhoomi. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Adorable Birthday Post For Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh is All Hearts

As per the director Abhishek, the film's shoot is spread across multiple schedules over the next few months and 80% of the film will be shot in Mumbai. He also reveals that Akshay will be seen in a new avatar. He said in a statement, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir's fans are in for a totally new avatar of his."



He further said that the journey of Ram Setu started back in 2007 when he “first read newspaper coverage about a court case related to a project to build a shipping canal in the shallow straits between India and Sri Lanka and the issues that the project was facing. I found this to be an opportunity to explore the truth behind an Indian legend and was amazed at the magnitude of the subject. It’s like I was being presented with the possibility to bring forward a true story that would connect generations of Indians to a part of our heritage that was not getting the attention it deserved. I pitched the first draft of the screenplay to Akshay sir and he immediately came on-board.”

On Diwali last year, Akshay Kumar had announced the film by releasing the first look from the film. Talking about the film, the actor said, “Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future”.

The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Lyca Productions, and Vikram Malhotra.