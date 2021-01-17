Actor Akshay Kumar continues to show his support for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The actor released a special video on Sunday noon urging all to contribute their best to the construction of the grand temple and participate in the creation of a historical moment that’s going to be remembered for years. The actor recorded a small clip in which he first explained the story of how a squirrel participated in the construction of the Ram Setu and made sure that her contribution was being counted. Akshay then asked all to take inspiration from the squirrel and help in the construction of the ‘Bhavya Mandir’ in Ayodhya. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Gets Permission to Shoot Ram Setu in Ayodhya After Meeting With Yogi Adityanath?

“Ayodhya me humare Shri Ram ke bhavye mandir ka nirmaan shuru ho chuka hai. Hum me se kuch vaanar bane, kuch gilhariyan bane aur apnni apni shamta ka anusaar yogdaan de kar aitihasik bhavye Ram Mandir banane me sajhedaar ho. Main khud karta hun shuruat, mujhe vishwas hai ki aap bhi mere saath judege… The construction of the grand Ram Mandir has begun in Ayodhya. I request you all to play a crucial role and contribute to the construction of the grand temple as per your own capability. I am making a contribution myself and I hope more people will join me…,” he said in the video. Check out the post here:

Earlier, Akshay had met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai to reportedly discuss his film titled Ram Setu which is based in Ayodhya. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Akshay was granted permission to shoot his film in Ayodhya, in the Ram Mandir premises where the construction is currently underway. The daily had quoted a source close to the film as saying, “Set in today’s India, it’s the journey of the protagonist to discover if the Ram Setu is a myth or reality. Since Akshay and his director, Abhishek Sharma, want to present an accurate depiction, they want to shoot in real locations in the state, including Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. They want to kick off the film by mid-2021 in UP.”