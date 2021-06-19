Mumbai: Days after Akshay Kumar shared a meme about ‘defeating The Undertaker’, now WWE legend has himself reacted to the same challenging the Bollywood star. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Was Gareebon Ka Mithun Chakraborty, Not a Star: Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Exclusive
It all started after Akshay Kumar shared a meme celebrating 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. He shared a meme that showed the actor among those who had managed to defeat the world's wrestling hero. And now, the Undertaker has reacted to the meme saying he is "ready for a real match". WWE India also shared the response on its social media and wrote, "The REAL @undertaker vs. @akshaykumar? Yes, please!" But what has won everyone's heart is Akshay Kumar's hilarious response to The Undertaker's challenge. "Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!" Akki wrote.
This conversation between The Undertaker and Akshay Kumar is now going viral on social media. While some fans are expressing their excitement, others could not control their laughter over Akshay’s response.
What do you think? Do you want Akshay Kumar vs The Undertaker the ‘real match’?