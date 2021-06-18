Abhijeet Bhattacharya Exclusive: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for his melodious voice and for making some daringly honest statements in the media. The popular playback singer spoke to india.com in a Facebook Live session recently and talked about a range of things from his pairing with Shah Rukh Khan, his opinion on filmy music today, to reality shows and his journey in the film industry. When a fan asked him during the session about the actor he loved doing the playback for, Abhijeet said that his voice is not made for actors, but for the stars. Also Read - Did Sara Ali Khan Upset Saif by Choosing Kedarnath as Her Debut Movie? She Answers | Exclusive

Highlighting how his music has made actors popular, and how his songs turned a few of them into stars, Abhijeet mentioned Akshay Kumar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. The popular singer of melodies like 'Aur Kya', 'Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare', 'Dhadkan', and 'Jhanjhariya' among others, said, "I am made to sing only for the stars, not for the actors. No matter how good I sing, if the person is not a star, it isn't worth anything. There's Shah Rukh Khan on one side and there's Suniel Shetty on the other. Now, SRK is a star. He has a class when he speaks and Suniel has got this rough and tough appeal attached to him. Everytime someone decided to curate a song for Suniel, it had to be aggressive and wild. I sang for both Suniel and SRK. All my songs picturised on both the actors were a hit."

Abhijeet then talked about Akshay Kumar and the beginning of his stardom. He said, "My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn't a star. He was earlier known as 'Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty' like how Mithun was known as 'Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan'. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star whether it's Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, or Rajesh Khanna. Akshay became a star after Khiladi (1992 film for which Abhijeet had sung many popular songs including Waada Raha Sanam), and all his movies were titled as Khiladi later. My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren't stars before but my songs turned them into stars".

Your thoughts on this? You can watch the full interview here: