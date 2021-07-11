Akshay Kumar weight gain journey: After wrapping up Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, and Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar is now set to start shooting for his next film – Raksha Bandhan, with Aanand L Rai and Bhumi Pednekar. As seen in his latest photos, the actor seems to have put on a lot of weight for his role in the film. Akshay talked about the same recently and mentioned how he has been gaining weight in a healthy way for his character in his next movie.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 41 Kilos by Eating Rice And Regular Workout

Akshay has gained around five kilos after shedding around six kilos to don the avatar of the stylish cop in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The actor said that the best part of his characters demanding him to gain weight is that he gets to relish the delicious Halwa (a kind of Indian dessert) cooked by his mother. The actor stresses on gaining and losing weight through a natural process that includes a lot of workout, a proper sleeping schedule, and following strict food habits. Also Read - Mahabharat Actor Thakur Anoop Singh Aka Dhritarashtra Drops 15 Kgs in 6 Months, His Drastic Weight Loss Journey Will Shock You

Speaking about gaining weight for Raksha Bandhan, Akshay said, “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” Also Read - Filhaal 2: Akshay Kumar Stalking His ex is Not The Only Bad Thing About This Song | Watch Video

Akshay is known as one of those actors in the industry who follow a very strict schedule of sleeping, eating, and working and take the best care of their health. The actor is known for starting his day early at around 4 am and calling it a night at around 9 pm. Many of his co-stars often joke around saying that he can be found taking a long walk on the beach every day at 4 am.

Meanwhile, Akshay has got a beautiful pipeline of movies waiting to hit the screens soon. Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan are a few that are already announced apart from those that he is yet to talk about in the media.