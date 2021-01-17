Actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating 20 years of their marriage today. The actor marked the day with a beautiful post on Instagram. Akshay took to social media on Sunday morning to share a lovely picture of himself posing with his talented wife. Together, they look like a match made-in-heaven as they appear in most pictures together. Also Read - Sooryavanshi to Release on Holi 2021 in Theatres? Makers Hint at Bringing Akshay Kumar's Film Before Ranveer Singh's '83

Akshay's caption on the post was even more impressive than the photo. The actor mentioned how there are only 'smiles' around when he's near his wife. The actor wrote, "The surest I've ever been of a partnership…twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near♥️ Happy anniversary Tina 😘" (sic)

Twinkle acknowledged the love by putting a heart emoji in the comments on the post. Both Akshay and Twinkle are super successful in their own fields. While he’s one of the reigning superstars of Bollywood, she’s an author who writes about all things feminism, sarcasm, and other issues from popular culture.

Akshay and Twinkle got married in the year 2001. The couple has two kids – son Aarav who’s 18 years old and daughter Nitara who’s eight years old.

We wish them the best always!