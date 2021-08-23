Bell Bottom banned: Seems like all the Dubai PR didn’t work for the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. The film has now been banned for screening in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. Akshay’s latest screen outing that became the first film to be releasing in theatres amid the second wave of the pandemic in India, was met with good reviews. However, despite all the good word of mouth, the UAE authorities didn’t clear it for screening there.Also Read - Bell Bottom Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Brings a Full Paisa Vasool Entertainer

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tewari, is inspired by true events during the reign of Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister of India. The film narrates the story of the 1984 plane hijack in which a group of separatists first landed the plane in Lahore and then took it to Dubai. The story shows a RAW agent with the code name Bell Bottom rescuing the passengers with a covet operation in Dubai. However, the UAE authorities believe that there are factual errors in the film.

As per them, it was the UAE authorities who had conducted the entire operation to free the Indian passengers and nab the hijackers in the 1984 plane hijack incident, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashi Al Maktoum, the Defence Minister at that time.

Meanwhile, not just Akshay, but Lara Dutta, who plays the role of Mrs Gandhi in the film, is garnering a lot of appreciation for her incredible transformation on screen. Bell Bottom also features Adil Hussain, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi in important roles.