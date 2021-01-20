Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom’s makers are in talks with Amazon Prime Video for the direct-to-OTT release of the film. If the discussions materialise, then the film will be released on the online streaming platform. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “The producers of Bell Bottom – Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani – have started conversations with Amazon Prime to explore the possibility of a direct to the digital release, and so far, both the parties seem to be on the same page. They are discussing various prospects including the financials, and there might be some clarity within the next one month. But at this point of time, team Bell Bottom is definitely exploring the direct to the digital option of release.” Also Read - ‘Take Their Heads Off’! Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Restricted For Allegedly Inciting Violence

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on April 2 in theatres but looks like it is not happening anymore. The source cited, “But a release on April 2 seems unlikely now, as another Akshay Kumar film [Sooryavanshi] is looking to arrive in the same period. Given the costs and several other factors associated with the film as also Akshay’s jam-packed release calendar, the makers thought of exploring the digital release with Amazon Prime. The Bhagnani’s share a close bond with the digital platform and so does Akshay, and that’s how the meeting happened. All stakeholders are currently working towards arriving at terms and conditions that are beneficial to all of them.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Soaks the Sun in Maldives Wearing a Multi-coloured Co-ords by Shivan and Narresh Worth 53K| See PICS

Well, if the deal is cracked, it will be a shocking move for theatre owners and exhibitors and Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable actors in the industry who can bring the audience back to the theatres which can bring back funds to the theatres. Also Read - Varun Dhawan’s Wedding Outfit Will be Simple, Subtle and Nothing Over-the-Top, Says Stylist Akshay Tyagi

Earlier, when Akshay’s Laxmii released on the OTT platform, the film faced a backlash from the exhibition community and looks like, a similar situation might happen with Bell Bottom’s Direct-To-OTT release.

The film is likely to release in June.