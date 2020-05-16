TV actor Sachin Kumar died of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai on Friday. The news was confirmed by many of his industry colleagues who had worked with him on TV shows and other projects. Sachin’s friends Rakesh Paul and Chetan Hansraj offered condolences to his family and also made social media posts about the news. Sachin was reportedly the first cousin of actor Akshay Kumar and the latter’s family quickly rushed to the Oberoi Springs in Mumbai after hearing the news. Also Read - Nushrat Bharucha's Family Time Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Gets 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' Twist | Watch

Sachin was seen in popular daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii that was produced by Ekta Kapoor. After a short career on TV, Sachin quit acting and became a photographer. He loved to post videos on TikTok and had gained over 57 thousand followers. Also Read - Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki And Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand Actor Alleges Junior Artist Raped And Left Her Pregnant

While speaking to The Times of India, Rakesh Paul said he got to know about the news later and his friend was taken to the crematorium by then. He added that Sachin had suffered a stroke in sleep and his family realised he was gone in the morning on Saturday. He was quoted saying, “What I have learned is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. He was staying with his parents. The incident happened probably late in the night or early morning.” Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special : 5 Stereotypical Character Roles Penned By The TV Czarina In Indian Soap Operas

Chetan Hansraj, who had worked with him in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, also mourned the demise of his friend. He said the news was shocking because Sachin was a sweet person and was doing well in life. He said, “I also got to know about the news from Facebook and hence I don’t know the actual reason for his death. We had worked together in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but he had quit acting a long time back.”

May his soul rest in peace!