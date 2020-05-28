After a lot of discussion and debates surrounding the release of Laxmmi Bomb, seems like the makers have finally given it to Disney + Hotstar. A report in entertainment portal Pinkvilla suggests that the film has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 125 crore which makes it the biggest ever Hindi film purchase for an OTT platform. While the news of the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer moving to the digital platform has not been confirmed by the makers, it won’t be a surprise if they, too, follow the suit after various other filmmakers decided to release their films on digital platforms than waiting for theatres to re-open post the COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA After Association Reaches Out to Sajid Nadiadwala For Help

As mentioned in the report, the digital rights of a film are usually sold between Rs 60-70 crore. However, for the Raghava Lawrence directorial, Disney + Hotstar really toed the line. The report quoted a source saying, “Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 25: Is Akshay Kumar Releasing Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+Hotstar? Theatres Not Likely to Reopen Soon

It is also believed that the makers are waiting for another month to announce the release of Laxmmi Bomb on Disney + Hotstar. This is being done because there’s still a lot of post-production work that needs to be finished. The makers are currently waiting for the government to give some freedom to the filmmakers to complete their pending films. “The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won’t hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn’t decided yet,” the report added. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Meets Salman Khan But They Don't Discuss The Laxmmi Bomb vs Radhe Box Office Clash, Read on

Releasing a film worldwide on a digital platform would work wonders for people living in the metros, where people have access to smartphones but Akshay is a massy star and his films are equally popular in the heartland of the country. It will be a big challenge for the actor and his team to find out a way to reach out to those who don’t have an internet connection if Laxmmi Bomb releases on a digital platform. Your thoughts?