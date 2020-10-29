On Thursday, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb had a Censor Board screening of their film after which it was mutually decided that the title should be tweaked considering the sentiments of those who have been hurt by it. The film, which is directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Akshay himself will now have an extra ‘i’ instead of the extra ‘m’. As reported by Hindustan Times, the makers have decided to title it as ‘Laxmii Bomb’ now. Also Read - This is How Tusshar Kapoor Deals With Demands to Boycott Laxmmi Bomb -Watch

The film is slated to hit Disney+Hotstar as the big Diwali release on November 9. Also featuring Kiara Advani, it is the story of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a trans person. After the trailer hit the screens and went viral in no time, the makers received wide criticism from a section of people who thought that naming a trans person 'Laxmi' (which is the name of one of the goddesses in Hinduism) is insulting the religion and hurting the sentiments of those who follow the religion. The makers didn't release any statement on the matter.

Now, while the tweak doesn't seem to be making a big difference to the film's title, the makers have decided to go with it to satisfy the larger sentiment.

Laxmii Bomb is an official Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The first song from the film titled Burj Khalifa was recently released online and it topped the chartbusters’ list instantly. What do you think about this change in the title?