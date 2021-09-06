Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has returned from the United Kingdom to Mumbai, leaving the shooting of his upcoming movie Cinderella. Reportedly, the actor’s mother, Aruna Bhatia is critical and is in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Vaani Kapoor Body-Shamed For 'Comedy', Told 'Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo'

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar's mother is admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai due to which the actor flew back to Indian suddenly. The report cited a source claiming, "The actor's mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she's not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision."

The report also mentions that even though Akshay Kumar has returned to India, the shooting for Cinderella is going on. "Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges," the source further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bell Bottom along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi among other actors. He also has Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline. Apart from this, recently, Akshay Kumar was also seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Akshay Kumar’s mother.