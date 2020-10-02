Under the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the government has allowed the cinema theatres to operate with 50 per cent of their sitting capacity. Even though the news has given a little relief to the exhibitors and owners who were bearing the losses as high as Rs 1500 crore every month, the normalcy still seems far from being achieved. The filmmakers of major Hindi movies scheduled to hit the screens are yet to figure out a way to reach the audience through big screens and decide upon the release calendar of these anticipated movies. Also Read - School Reopening in UP: Will Normal Classes be Resumed in Uttar Pradesh From October 15? Read Details

In a report published by Mumbai Mirror, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, Shibasish Sarkar, said that Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi can't be released during Diwali. The Rohit Shetty directorial is one of the films that wasn't sold to any digital platform and was scheduled to release on November 14 during the Diwali festivities. However, even with the news of the reopening of theatres, the makers are not confident about taking the big film to theatres yet.

Talking about the same, Sarkar said, "It's not practical to release Sooryavanshi on Diwali because we don't know whether cinemas in major cities are opening yet. The state governments of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have announced that their cinema halls will remain shut this month. So, it will be fair to assume that most states will open up only by December 1."

The CEO added that even Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 is going to meet the same fate. Currently, the film is scheduled to release during Christmas this year and the makers don’t want to decide on either pushing or retaining the release date of the film. “Once the country opens up, we don’t want to hold off the films for too long. We may or may not change the release date of ’83. We haven’t had a discussion with the directors (Rohit Shetty and Kabir Khan) yet. I am assuming both the films will hit screens between December 2020 and March 2021,” said Sarkar.

The wait is not over yet!