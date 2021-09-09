Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, who is celebrating his 54th birthday on Thursday took to social media remembering his late mother. The actor’s mother, Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday i.e on September 8.Also Read - Aanand L Rai's Mother Passes Away, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi Pay Their Last Respect | See Pics

Akshay Kumar shared an adorable picture with his late mother. In the picture, Aruna Bhatia can be seen planting a kiss on her son's cheek. He also thanked fans and well-wishers for condolences. "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay Kumar wrote.

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Mother Dies: Rohit Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Others Attend Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites

Akshay Kumar’s mother passed away on September 8. She was reportedly admitted in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay himself shared the news on social media and wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bell Bottom along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi among other actors. He also has Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline. Apart from this, recently, Akshay Kumar was also seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.