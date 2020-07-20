Actor Akshay Kumar recently announced that he will be shooting his next film Bell Bottom in the UK next month.

The actor has become the first Bollywood star to be going abroad for shooting in the post-COVID-19 period. What about the shooting schedule of his other films though? Akshay has got as many as four films that are left in a fix due to the pandemic and the actor has charted out a proper shooting schedule for all of them. A report in Mumbai Mirror explained how Akshay will go on to hop from one film to another to complete his projects starting from Bell Bottom in August. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Starrer Bell Bottom is First Film to Begin Shooting in International Location Amid COVID-19, Film to go on Floors in August

Bell Bottom shooting schedule Also Read - Radhe vs Sooryavanshi vs Master on Diwali 2020: Salman Khan Gets Ready For Festive Box Office After Akshay Kumar

There’s a reason why Akshay chose to shoot the Ranjit Tewari directorial first right after the pandemic. As per the report, there are not many scenes in the film where the actor needs to shoot amid a crowd or perform lavishly mounted high-scale action scenes. He is expected to wrap up the shoot in 40-50 days without any extra efforts or requirement of many people on the sets. Currently, the team of the film is awaiting permission to shoot abroad as they plan to finish shooting by the end of September.

Prithviraj shooting schedule

The second film Akshay is going to take up after Bell Bottom is Prithviraj. The film was in the middle of shooting in Rajasthan when the nationwide lockdown was announced and its sets had to be dismantled. Akshay will complete shooting his parts in the film in October and will move to shoot Atrangi Re with director Aanand L Rai after that.

Atrangi Re shooting schedule

Atrangi Re, which also features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush needs to be shot across the country since it’s a north-south love story and Akshay is expected to take out a two-weeks time from his schedule in November. He has a brief appearance in the film.

Bachchan Pandey shooting schedule

The last to be shot this year would be Sajid Nadiadwala’s out-and-out action comedy film Bachchan Pandey. Now, this is a film that requires everything to be hugely designed and planned. Akshay has got a full mainstream commercial character who needs to do some fantastic action and perform on lavishly mounted songs with Kriti Sanon. Director Farhad Samji has designed everything accordingly and Akshay has decided to wait till December-January to begin shooting for this film.

“The screenplay and dialogue of this out-and-out entertainer with lavishly-mounted songs and action scenes are locked and everyone, including leading lady Kriti Sanon, is excited to get started. He has a team in place to ensure that all SOPs are strictly followed by everyone. Safety will be the priority on the set,” the daily quoted its source.

Akshay Kumar’s films in 2021

The next year, once Bachchan Pandey finishes, Akshay has lined up two films – one with Ekta Kapoor which is a remake of a Telugu action-comedy and is yet to be titled, and the other is a film with YRF’s Maneesh Sharma.

So, everything seems set then!