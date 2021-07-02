Mumbai: The trailer of Akshaye Khanna starrer State of Siege: Temple Attack has been released and it will surely give you goosebumps with intense action scenes and remarkable dialogue delivery. Also Read - Raveena Tandon vs Akshaye Khanna in New Web Series 'Legacy', Fans Say 'Can't Wait'

After the success of State of Siege: 26/11 (which was a tribute to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the dreadful 26/11 Mumbai attacks), Zee5 is set to premiere the second part titled State of Siege: Temple Attack on July 9. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Also Read - Akshaye Khanna Set to Make His OTT Debut, To Star in ZEE5’s State of Siege: Temple Attack

The trailer begins with a disdain speech in the background while 4 terrorists entering a temple open firing. They are then shown to keep a number of pilgrims/visitors as hostages. Akshaye Khanna who is making his digital debut is seen playing the character of Major Hanut Singh indicates an incident in the past and requests his senior to send him in for the operation. With vast action scenes and remarkable dialogue delivery, the trailer surely keeps you at the edge of your seat. Also Read - Pune Court Summons Akshaye Khanna And Producers For Section 375 Movie

Along with Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode will also be seen playing NSG commandos along with actor Akshay Oberoi in a cameo. From the chiseled look to the piercing eyes and the fierce expression, Gautam plays the role of an army officer who will risk his life for the sake of his country.

Talking about the trailer of the movie, director Ken Ghosh said, “There is an immense amount of hard work that has gone into making this film, the trailer is a quick adrenaline-pumping snapshot of the film. This film is our tribute to the NSG.”

State of Siege: Temple Attack is slated to premiere on 9th July on ZEE5.