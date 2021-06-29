Mumbai: Actor Alaya F finally reacted to the rumours of dating Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray in a recent interview. The duo is often spotted together on special occasions such as Aaishvary’s birthday bash in Dubai. Reacting to the rumours, she maintained that they are only friends and are not in a relationship. Calling Aaishvary a ‘wonderful friend’, she told Times of India, “If you are being talked about, that’s always great! You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it.” Also Read - Made In Heaven Fame Yaaneea Bharadwaj Opens Up About 'Being An Outsider', Questions Career Strategist Prabhat Choudhary

She also revealed that how being in the spotlight affects her. She said, "As far as my personal life is concerned, I don't stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That's what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person (laughs!),"

Alaya and Aaishvary's dating rumours sparked off after they both were spotted in Dubai together for Aaishvary's birthday. Later, two were seen together on Alaya's birthday. She also shared several pictures from the birthday bash.

Talking about future projects, she said, “I am not at liberty to talk about my forthcoming projects, but I must say a lot of amazing stuff is coming up.”

Alaya F made her acting debut in 2020 with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman and Tabu.