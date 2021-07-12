Mumbai: Actor Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawani Jaaneman, has dropped a bomb on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared her hot picture from the bold photoshoot. She can be seen clad in a feathery white outfit and flaunts her perfectly toned legs. She teamed up her look with perfect eye makeup, winged eyeliner, brushed up cheekbones, and a dash of nude lipstick. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and styled her hair in soft curls. In the photo, she poses sensuously and looks stunning, as always.Also Read - Alaya F Breaks Silence On Rumours of Dating Bal Thackeray’s Grandson Aaishvary, Calls Him 'Wonderful Friend'

As soon as she dropped the photo on Instagram, her fans flooded the comment section with comments such as 'stunning', 'cute little fairy', among others. Fans also dropped heart and fire emoticons on her sizzling hot post.

See Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)



Alaya F keeps teasing fans with her enchanting pictures and they are the proof that she is a true fashionista.

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi remake of the film, U-Turn.