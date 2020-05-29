Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has finished writing his new film at his new bungalow in Dehradun. The filmmaker is spending the time with his parents in Dehradun where he built his stunning bungalow from scratch. Ali talked to Mumbai Mirror in his latest interview and revealed how staying at the new house gave him some peace to work on his next films and also spend time with the parents which is something he has been missing since 1999 ever since he moved to Mumbai. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Has a Special Place For Floral Prints in Her Heart And we Have Proof of That

The popular director said he is done writing his next superhero film that features Katrina Kaif in the lead and another film which is yet to be discussed. The film with Katrina is going on the floors as soon as the lockdown ends and the government permits the shooting of the films. Elaborating on the yet-to-be-titled superhero film, Ali said, "There's a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I'm also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There's a lot happening."

Ali has converted his bungalow into a studio that is helping him stay equipped with the little detailings of his films. It has been designed to enable him to work on the post-production part of his films. The house has a sound-mixing studio and a place to do film editing. "It's very simple, all you need is a machine and the hard drive. This is like my back office out of Mumbai," he said.

Ali revealed that he built the house on a plot that he had bought after the release of Sultan. The director added that he started working on the house during Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai and shifted at the new place in March this year, right before when the lockdown was announced by the government.