Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to introduce the OTT superhero universe series which will consist of four series including the much-talked-about Mr India. He will direct a trilogy based on the 1987 blockbuster hit film Mr India. The script of the film is locked and the makers will shoot the first installment of the superhero universe. The first film will star Katrina Kaif in the lead role by followed by Mr India. He even confirmed that Mr India is ‘neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film’. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif New Hot Pair of B'Town For Zoya Akhtar's Next Venture, Read on

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr. India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the Indian army.” Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar And Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film Sold to Netflix Even Before Going on The Floors?

Speaking about Mr India, he said, “My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario.” Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar Finishes Script of Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film at His New Bungalow in Dehradun

However, he did not drop any hint on the main led opposite Katrina Kaif or for the role of Mr India. When asked if he will collaborate with Salman Khan after Tiger Zinda Hai, he said, “I love him like an elder brother and will work with him again, very soon.”

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh might do the film. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Ali said, “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years. I have just commenced working on the script, no actor has been locked till now, once the first draft of the script is ready, we will begin the casting process. The film involves massive amounts of pre-production and will go on floor early next year.”