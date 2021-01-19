Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan has drawn a lot of flak from the government and its leaders for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. The makers finally released a statement on the controversy and issued an unconditional apology. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has now shared a ‘quick update’ and said that they are in touch with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to resolve the matter. He further acknowledged the ‘continued patience’ and support and hoped for the solution shortly. Also Read - Tandav Row: Ali Abbas Zafar Issues Unconditional Apology After Yogi Adityanath Gives Open Warning

He tweeted, “We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly.” Also Read - Tandav in Trouble: Yogi Adityanath Issues Open Warning To Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar And Others

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021



On Tuesday evening, the team shared an apology and said that they were ‘closely monitoring’ the reactions and that the I&B Ministry informed them about a ‘large number of grievances and petitions’ over their show hurting Hindu sentiments. They even referred to the disclaimer that is industry-related and said that Tandav was a work of fiction and ‘‘any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental’.

The statement reads, “Tandav’ is a work of fiction, and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

The makers further stated, “Today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed (of) a large number of grievances and petitions… serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021



The two FIRs have already been filed, one in Mumbai and another one in Lucknow. BJP leader Ram Kadam held a protest ‘Joote Maro’ movement against the show and filed a complaint, while other leaders issued a legal notice. The leaders who expressed their displeasure are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, among others.

The outrage started on Twitter with many netizens pointing out a particular scene where Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub seemingly played the character of Lord Shiva with Dialogues that allegedly insult Hindu gods.

