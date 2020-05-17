With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world in the worst ways possible, people have already found their new normal and have shifted the plans into an uncertain future. For Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, the pandemic brought huge wait along, making these times more challenging for them. The couple was scheduled to marry in April this year when the disease reached India and a nationwide lockdown was announced. The families had to postpone the wedding on immediate notice and now the couple is waiting for the normalcy to return so that they can move on a new journey together. Also Read - Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker React on Bois Locker Room Incident, Call The Need For Sex Education

In his latest interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Ali talked about the same and revealed how they are as eager to announce their new wedding date as eager their fans are to know about it. However, considering things still don’t look clear and improvement in the situation is required, the wedding plans are still kept on hold. Ali promised that whenever the country re-opens and a better environment exists, he would be happy to share the news of the wedding and make his and Richa’s fans a part of the celebrations. The actor also hinted at another good news along with the wedding. He said, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate… some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.” Also Read - Richa Chadha Criticises Hotel For Holding Elderly Couple Captive Even After They Tested Negative For COVID-19

The actor has been in a steady relationship with Richa for over five years. The two first met on the sets of Fukrey and that’s where the cupid struck both of them. Their wedding was initially planned to be held in June. However, the families pulled up the date, and now, they are reportedly thinking of a wedding in October. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Document: Couple Applies For Marriage Registration, Read on