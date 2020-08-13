Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Sanjay Dutt‘s residence on Wednesday night. The pictures of them leaving the Dutt residence are now going viral on social media. Both Alia and Ranbir are considered close to the actor who has now been reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer. Also Read - Sadak 2 Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Troll Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Sanjay Dutt Starrer

Ranbir has played the role of Dutt in his biopic titled Sanju that won him accolades, and Alia's latest film features him in an important role alongside Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. In fact, it was yesterday itself that the trailer of the film titled Sadak 2 was released to mixed reviews. Check out these pictures:

Dutt was hospitalised for two days over the weekend at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. The actor was discharged on Monday and tested negative for the coronavirus. However, as soon as he got home, the speculations started doing the rounds about his cancer diagnosis. Dutt made a Twitter post and asked his fans to not speculate about his health. He mentioned that he will be taking a break to care for his health for sometime.

Later, on Wednesday, the actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt made a post on social media and mentioned that her husband is a fighter and they are going to come out even stronger at the end of this phase. An official note from her read, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity” (sic)

We wish Dutt a speedy recovery!