Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Amidst all the speculations around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is likely to happen on April 14 or 15, 2022. As per new reports surfacing the close knit affair will be announced by none other than the bride-to-be Alia herself. “On April 13, Ganesh pooja took place at Ranbir Kapoor’s home to remember late actor Rishi Kapoor at Vastu and around 1 pm, the mehendi ceremony will take place,” as reported by India Today. According to a source, the sangeet ceremony will be held around 10:30 pm. As far now, there are rife anticipations that Alia might go on record to announce her wedding with Ranbir on her social media handle anytime today.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor And Ladkewale Arrive, Greet Paps With ‘Namaste’ – PICS

All Eyes On Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Handle!

As Alia and Ranbir’s close friends have started pouring their heartfelt wishes to the couple, it is expected Alia might break the wedding news as well. Filmmaker and Brahmastra producer Karan Johar posted a song Kesariya featuring Alia Ranbir on the Ghats of Varanasi on his Instagram post. Karan captioned his post as, “Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more❤️❤️❤️”. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji had also shared the same video in his Insta handle with a beautiful message for the couple. According to India Today there is buzz that Alia might announce her wedding news with Ranbir on her Insta handle. A source said, “The Kesariya song teaser from Bramhastra that was released today was also planned in advance to coincide with the wedding celebrations. All eyes on Alia’s social handles now!.” Check out this post by Karan on his Insta handle: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Get Beautiful Wedding Gift From Karan Johar And Ayan Mukerji, Watch Video

Ranbir And Alia’s Exes On Guest List!

Several big names from B-town are likely to grace the occasion with their presence on the big day. An India Today source claimed that Ranbir’s ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are likely to attend the reception party. Alia is working with Katrina in Farhan Akhtar directorial venture Jee Le Zara co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Ali even congratulated Katrina on the latter’s wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. A source close to the couple opined, “Ranbir and Ranveer Singh are friendly and they both respect each other’s work. So it won’t come as a surprise if all these couples make a friendly appearance at the reception in Mumbai.”

