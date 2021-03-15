Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt turned 28 today and her friends and colleagues from the industry threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday night. The who’s who of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Ayan Mukerji, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, and Shashank Khaitan among others made their way to Karan Johar’s house on Sunday night to celebrate Alia’s 28th birthday party. The pictures and videos from the same are now going viral on social media in which celebs are seen making a queue outside KJo’s residence. Also Read - Tamil Actor Robs Her Own House And Goes Absconding, Police Nabs Her Husband

Alia’s beau, Ranbir Kapoor, is currently recuperating from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the infection last week. While the actor’s fans missed Ranbir’s presence at the party, it seemed a beautiful gesture on KJo’s part to host a birthday party for his favourite ‘student’. Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh also joined the group last night and so did Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janvi Dhawan. Aditya Roy Kapur, Aarti Shetty, and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan were also clicked by the paparazzi as they all got together to wish Alia the best on her special day. Check out a few videos and photos from last night here: Also Read - Tamil Comedian Vadivel Balaji Dies 15 Days After Suffering Heart Attack at 45

Alia also attended a friend’s video recently in which she performed on stage to the tunes of hit numbers – Genda Phool and Jalebi Bai. The video of the actor dancing with her friends and the bride is now going viral on Instagram. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is set to hit the screens on July 30.