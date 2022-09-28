Alia Bhatt’s birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt seems to be winning hearts with her lovely birthday post for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. It took the actor almost the entire day to make a social media post for Ranbir while the fans kept asking for one from her. On Wednesday evening, at around 5 pm, the popular Bollywood actor took to Instagram and dropped a photo-in-photo post for Ranbir.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Ambani’s To Karan Johar, Here Is The List Of Celebrities Spotted At The Birthday Bash Of Ranbir Kapoor| Watch Video

The Brahmastra star is celebrating his 40th birthday and in the small photo that Alia is seen holding in her hand, he is seen posing alongside the wall that reads, "Cheers to forty years." Ranbir is further seen posing in what appears to be a white night suit. Lots of balloons in black, white and golden are also seen in the viral picture that Alia shared online.

Ranbir and Alia hosted a cozy birthday party last night at their residence in Mumbai. The who’s who of the film fraternity were invited to the party including Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Rohit Dhawan, Akash and Shloka Ambani among others.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor made a heart birthday post for her son. In the caption of the post, she read, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana ❤️ you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ranbir is enjoying a special year. While Brahmastra ended the dry spell at the Box Office for the actor, he is also gearing up to welcome his first child with Alia this year. Our good wishes to the actor!