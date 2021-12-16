Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor viral video: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the Brahmastra motion poster on Wednesday in Delhi. The couple, who is rumoured to be dating in real life, seemed all excited and geared up to present the first film from their three-part series together and during the event, showed a lot of PDA that impressed the audience and made their fans gush over their cute chemistry. During the launch, Alia and Ranbir took over the stage and let their sweet banter entertain the audience. At one point, when Ranbir asked why did she seem so excited even when she wasn’t on the poster yet, Alia said ‘baby, because you are on the poster no.’Also Read - Viral Video: Dutch Singer Emma Heesters Sings Harrdy Sandhu's Song 'Bijlee Bijlee' | Must Watch

Alia and Ranbir have never been so bold with their PDA in the public. The two have never officially announced that they are dating each other. However, their fans keep asking them about their wedding date. Alia has been spotted with the Kapoor family on more occasions than one and has been closest to Ranbir after the loss of his father, Rishi Kapoor. The two shared lovely chemistry on the stage on Wednesday and also pulled each other's legs.

In the video that is now going viral, Ranbir asked Alia, "How are you feeling, Alia?" to which she replied, "It's too much. I am extremely emotional. It's overwhelming and exciting." Ranbir then asked her, "But why are you emotional? You are not even on the poster yet." While this made Alia's jaw drop, she gave a sassy answer and said, "Because you are on the poster, baby, of course, I'll be emotional." Watch the full video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Alia and Ranbir were also asked when are they getting married now to which Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji said ‘one date is enough for now which is the release date of the film.’ Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia’s first on-screen collaboration. The duo has been shooting for the film for over three years now. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others, is set to hit the screens on September 9, 2022.