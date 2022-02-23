Alia Bhatt on viral video controversy: Actor Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is all over social media with its promos and songs. A video of a little girl imitating Alia’s dialogue from the film recently went viral and drew flak on the internet after Kangana Ranaut objected to it. The Thalaivi actor took to Instagram and slammed the video, calling out the parents of the girl for letting a girl child imitate a prostitute (Alia’s character in the film) with a beedi (a cigarette) in her mouth.Also Read - 'Lord Krishna Said..', Alia Bhatt Responds To Kangana Ranaut's 'Romcom Bimbo' Comment With A Bhagwad Gita Quote

Speaking to india.com in an exclusive conversation, Alia finally spoke about the same video and the criticism it received, especially from Kangana. The actor said she didn't find it offensive and it was made in zest. The actor said, "I thought it was very cute. I am assuming that it's not done without the supervision of an elder. If the elder, who's hopefully, her mother or father or sister or a loved one, is okay with it, then I don't think we should have any issues with it as people."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana had tagged Union Minister Smriti Irani and written, "Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it (sic)."

In an interview later, she elaborate on her reason for objecting to that viral video and slammed the makers for using a girl child for the promotion of the film. She said, “It is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate the TikTok videos, to imitate the sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. Should my voice be shut just because it doesn’t serve someone’s purpose economically? Nobody’s voice should be shut. Social media shouldn’t only be used to use filters and to put your fancy clothes on, it should also be a place where people can give opposite views.”

Do you find the video offensive? What are your thoughts on Alia's statement?