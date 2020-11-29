Actor Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine after buying a new apartment at the Pali Hill area in Mumbai’s Bandra. As per a report published by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the actor has bought an apartment measuring 2460 sq ft in the Vastu Pali Hill building where her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor already has his bachelor’s pad. While Alia has purchased a flat on the fifth floor, Ranbir’s apartment is on the seventh floor. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Pens Poem For Sister Shaheen Bhatt's 32nd Birthday: You Literally Gave Me Wings, You’re My Soul Mate

The report suggested that the actor shelled out Rs 32 crore to buy this new apartment which is also close to Ranbir’s family home Krishna Raj Bungalow in the same area. Designer Gauri Khan who runs her own interior design brand Gauri Khan Designs will be designing Alia’s new flat. Currently, the actor is living with her sister Shaheen Bhatt in Juhu in a flat measuring 2300 sq ft that she had bought recently for Rs 13.11 crore. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days As She Plays With Kids in Heart-warming Video | WATCH

It is reported that Alia and her family performed the Bhumi Pujan of the new apartment last month during Diwali and Ranbir’s family was also invited for the same. Alia’s mentor Karan Johar and Ranbir’s best buddy Ayan Mukerji were also present during the auspicious Puja. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Pink Lehenga on Diwali Took '4 Months, 35 Kids And 13 Karigars' to be Made - See Pics

This seems like the next step in Alia-Ranbir’s relationship considering the two spent a lot of time together during the lockdown and Alia was also by his family’s side throughout when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in April this year.

Meanwhile, both the stars are awaiting the release of their film Brahmastra that is directed by Ayan and produced by KJo. It is believed that it was on the sets of this film that they grew fond of each other and started dating. One thing led to another and Ranbir-Alia now seem inseparable. The duo has seen a lot together and it would be interesting to see how the audience reacts to their chemistry in the film.