Mumbai: Another B-Town couple is all set to tie the knot. It’s Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan. The wedding festivities have already begun and the couple hosted the Sangeet ceremony on Saturday night which was attended by several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Krystal D’Souza among others. While several pictures and videos from the gala night are already going viral on social media, one video that is winning hearts is that of Alia Bhatt. In the video, Alia can be seen dancing to the song Chhalka Chhalka Re from the 2002 film Saathiya. Alia can be seen dancing with Akansha Ranjan (bride-to-be Anushka’s younger sister) and other friends.Also Read - Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal Stun in a Manish Malhotra Outfit at the Sangeet

For the occasion, Alia wore a lovely neon lehenga. While the skirt had the perfect volume, the blouse had an upside-down plunging neckline and backless detailing.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover, Athiya Shetty, Rhea Chakraborty among others. The couple is set to tie the know on Sunday i.e November 21.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in her pipeine.