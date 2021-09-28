Alia Bhatt Makes Mushy Post For Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have jetted off to Jodhpur to celebrate the Rockstar actor’s birthday. On his birthday, Alia dropped a mushy post for Ranbir as she confessed her love for him. This is the first time that Alia has made her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor official. Taking to Instagram, she shared an unseen romantic picture of her with Ranbir as they enjoy a romantic date by the lake. In the photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen sitting on a rocky platform as they share a romantic moment witnessing the sunset by the lake and hills. The duo can be seen facing their back towards the camera as Alia holds Ranbir’s hand and places her head on his shoulders.Also Read - Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor: From Saawariya to Sanju, Here’s How The Actor Evolved in Bollywood

In the picture, while Alia is seen sporting a white tank top teamed up with lowers, Ranbir is seen wearing a grey t-shirt teamed up with black lowers and a matching cap. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur For His 39th Birthday, Not to Hunt Wedding Venue

She confessed her love in the caption and wrote, “happy birthday my life. (sic)” along with a heart emoticon. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj To Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, When YRF's Upcoming Movies Will Be Released? Check Here

Check Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Riddhima Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt were the first ones to drop heart emoticons on the post. Neetu Kapoor also dropped hearts in the comment section.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to tie the knot this year, as revealed earlier by Lara Dutta. Talking to Times Now, she said, “I believe that they are getting married this year” when she was asked about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding plans.

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor finally made his relationship official with Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he had said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.