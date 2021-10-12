Maldives: Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday treated her fans with a drool-worthy picture of her in a sexy blue bikini. Taking to Instagram, she made a new entry with a new hot picture and we can’t keep our eyes off her. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the white sand beach in a strapless blue bikini as she flaunts her perfect abs. In the sun-kissed picture, she can be seen flaunting her natural beauty sans makeup. She left her hair natural and gave out a million-dollar smile.Also Read - Alia Vs Alia Clash At BO: RRR To Have Box Office Clash With Gangubai Kathiawadi | Check Release Dates

In the caption, she gives photo credit to her ‘own starlight’ Shaheen Bhatt, and wrote, “we are stars wrapped up in the skin, the light you are looking for has always been within. by my very own starlight @shaheenb.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Finally Gets a Release Date | Check Here

Last month, Alia along with her beau Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Jodhpur to ring the Rockstar actor’s birthday. On his birthday, she even dropped a romantic post wherein the couple was seen enjoying each other’s company during a romantic picnic by the river side as they enjoy the sunset in Jodhpur. She confessed her love in the caption and wrote, “happy birthday my life. (sic)” along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She has Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and Darlings in her pipeline.