Alia Bhatt unseen photo from wedding: Every wedding has its own highs and lows and when it comes to Indian weddings, everything is full of emotions and drama. So was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding that took place last week in the presence of the couple's close friends and family members. After a lot of happy and chirpy photos from the wedding, there's one new picture that has now gone viral on social media. It shows both Alia and her mom, Soni Razdan, sharing this happy-sad moment where your heart is smiling but your eyes are moist.

The picture also shows Ranbir supporting Alia as she looks at something and tears up while her mom continues to gaze at her. Soni simply shared the picture on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, “My hearbeats (sic).” The internet was left all amazed and emotional as they saw a Bollywood bride in a candid click from her wedding. Many people also compared the moment with Alia’s Dilbaro song from Raazi in which she is seen as a bride with Soni playing her mom on-screen. Also Read - Karishma Kapoor Beaming With Joy as Sis-In-Law Alia Bhatt's Kaleera Falls On Her - See Pics!

Check Alia Bhatt tearing up in a new picture from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor:

Alia and Ranbir have now resumed work after getting married last week. While Ranbir has gone back to the sets of the Luv Ranjan-directorial, Alia has resumed shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress was clicked on Tuesday morning as she jetted out of the city. Alia was wearing a basic pink cotton suit as she waved to the paparazzi from a private airport.

After their intimate wedding at Ranbir’s Bandra home Vastu, the couple also hosted a wedding party where many Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria among others. It’s been five days since the wedding and we still can’t get over the couple’s pictures!